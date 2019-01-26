 

Zondo Commission, Sanef set for more talks after series of leaked affidavits

2019-01-26 21:45

Kaveel Singh

The SA National Editors Forum (Sanef) and the Zondo Commission have agreed to go back to the drawing board with regulations that limit access to information of the inquiry.

This follows a meeting held between both parties in Johannesburg on Saturday where a "positive and productive" session took place.

Commission regulation, the timing of the release of commission documents and allegations of a list of paid journalists were among the main talking points.

Sanef objected to a regulation that restricts the dissemination or perusal of any documents submitted to the commission without the permission of the chairperson.

READ: Sanef concerned over Zondo's criticism of the media for publishing leaked affidavit

"Sanef raised a number of concerns with this regulation including the concern that it prohibits journalists from accessing documents already in the public domain," Commission spokesperson Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela said on Saturday.

He said they agreed to look at the legal implications of the restriction and to take the matter further.

"This is to ensure a careful balance between ensuring access to documents already in the public domain, and released by witnesses themselves, and further protecting the integrity of the Commission’s work and processes."

The importance of journalists having access to a full set of witness documents was also raised – with media asking for access to ensure in-depth and nuanced coverage of the issues.

LISTEN: Bosasa bosses Agrizzi and Watson talk about influencing Zuma

"The commission indicated that, as a general rule, it will release witness’s statements to the media when a witness has dealt with all matters covered in his or her statement," said Stemela.

However, a special arrangement would be made for the chairperson of the commission to grant journalists accredited by the Commission permission to have access to documents and witness statements prior to and after evidence is given.

"In such a case the chairperson will grant access on terms and conditions that he may stipulate," he said.

Journalists on the payroll

Sanef also discussed allegations that journalists were paid by Bosasa to write them positive stories, saying it could cast "aspersions on the journalism profession as a whole".

"The Commission informed Sanef that, as the evidence suggests that payments were made to journalists as bribes to cover-up corruption or turn a blind eye to State Capture, the Commission is bound to investigate this matter further as part of its work," Stemela said.

He said Sanef welcomed the move, requesting the public to forward any information they may have to the commission.

"Both parties acknowledged that there was a need to have ongoing discussions in order to deal with other issues on which they may still wish to find common ground."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    bosasa  |  sanef  |  state capture inquiry
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Eastern Cape party ends in tragedy with fatal stabbing of youth

41 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Thieves ambush, rob sleeping truck driver
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 26 January Lottery draw 58 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 