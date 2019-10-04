 

Zondo commission sends Zuma 80 questions about evidence given against him - report

Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture has sent former president Jacob Zuma 80 questions about the evidence given against him in its hearings, according to a report.

According to TimesSelect, the questions include queries about former finance ministers Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan’s firing, and the proposed nuclear deal with Russia.

Zuma removed Nene from his Cabinet on December 9, 2015, and the impact on the financial market was immediate, News24 reported. 

His axing at the time - to make way for then little-known MP Des van Rooyen - caused the rand to decline in value against the dollar and it became known as "Nenegate".

Van Rooyen was replaced three days later by now Public Enterprises minister Gordhan.

The commission also wants to know about Zuma’s relationship with late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

Times Select reported that the commission had provided the former president with an 11-page list of "areas of interest" on which it wants him to give answers.

It has also questioned him about his relationship with the controversial Gupta family, who have been implicated in state capture, and whether he derived any benefit from his son Duduzane’s business partnership with them.

In August, Zuma's lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane hinted that his client would be returning to the commission.

Sikhakhane revealed the dates – October 20 or November 11 – during his arguments in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court, in the case of ANC NEC member Derek Hanekom and Zuma, as News24 reported.

The former president made explosive claims when he appeared at the state capture inquiry in July. 

Zuma told the commission that Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) council chairperson General Siphiwe Nyanda and Ngoako Ramatlhodi were spies, News24 earlier reported.

Both men hit back, with Ramatlhodi challenging Zuma to a lie detector test and Nyanda saying he would consider cross-examining Zuma at the commission.

-Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala

