Zondo commission to hear application for summons for Jacob Zuma to appear

The state capture commission of inquiry says it will hear an application for a summons to be issued for former president Jacob Zuma to appear before the commission from January 27 to 31.

The inquiry is due resume next week with an application by the commission's legal team for an order authorising the acting secretary to issue the summons.

News24 reported in November that Zuma failed to appear before the commission as planned because he claimed he was ill.

The commission is expected to start on January 14 with testimony from Colonel Christine Anderson about the Gupta Waterkloof landing.

