 

Zondo on Agrizzi’s racist tirade: 'What you said was extremely offensive and totally unacceptable'

2019-01-29 16:33

Kyle Cowan

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A recording of former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi uttering a string of racist slurs, including the k-word, has been labelled as "extremely offensive and totally unacceptable" by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The clip was played during Agrizzi's testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday and drew gasps from the public gallery as it was played.

News24 observed tears in the eyes of several members of the media and members of the public.

"That k****r needs a good hiding," Agrizzi can be heard saying at one point.

"Because he is a bloody k****r," he also says. 

The clip has been widely circulated on social media since late last year and was first revealed by City Press in September.

READ: Big boss in k-word tirade

Agrizzi was secretly recorded after a dinner at his Fourways home with Roth and Lindsay Watson, the adult children of Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

Also present was Jarrod Watson, their cousin.

K-word

Agrizzi apologised for his comments, and made an impassioned plea to chairperson of the inquiry, Zondo, to judge his evidence on the facts and not based on what he had said "in the privacy of his home".

The clip that was played was quite evidently a cut and collated version of a longer recording, but revealed Agrizzi using the k-word to describe black Bosasa directors at least 10 times.

Agrizzi is under investigation by the SAPS for his statements.

"What you have said there, was extremely offensive and totally unacceptable," Zondo said.

"But, that does not mean that I will not examine your evidence and see where you may be speaking the truth, and where you may not be speaking the truth."

Agrizzi conceded that there was "no excuse" for what he had said, and committed to "doing whatever it takes to fix it".

'The dirty tricks continue'

In the same recording that was leaked to the media and posted to social media sites, Agrizzi also claims that "Adriaan" has been to his home with his "children".

This was ostensibly a reference to News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson, and claims surfacing around the clip suggest that Agrizzi was able to influence Basson in some way.

In a column published on News24 on January 18, Basson denied this.

"As recently as last year, Bosasa, through rogue elements on Twitter, distributed a clip of Agrizzi's racist ramblings in a meeting with Watson's children during which he falsely claims that I visited his house with my children (I visited his house once on my own, after he had turned against Watson, to try and pursuade him to spill the beans). The dirty tricks continue," Basson wrote.

Basson's full column can be read here
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: House robbers make off with goods, cash worth R200 000

2019-01-29 16:13

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: House robbers make off with goods, cash worth R200 000
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 26 January Lottery draw 2019-01-26 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 