Zulu King Goodwill announces partnership with AfriForum to fight land expropriation

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has announced a partnership with lobby group AfriForum.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel tweeted that he was looking forward to working with "Zwelithini and the Zulu people on a basis of mutual recognition and respect".

According to an eNCA report, Zwelithini is as opposed to the possibility of land expropriation without compensation as AfriForum.

Zwelithini spoke at the Umkhosi Welembe - commemoration of King Shaka - on Sunday, urging people to vote against expropriation in the 2019 elections.

"I sent you in July and said go and pray that all those who are against you and me over the land, God must make them to fight by themselves. Even now, I'm sending you to go and pray before the elections next year. Anyone who wants to be voted for and elected by us, I'm going to talk now, anyone who wants to be elected by us must come and kneel here and commit that I will never touch your land," he said, according to eNCA.

News24 recently reported that Kriel attended Zwelithini's birthday party at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.

Kriel, in a News24 opinion piece, said that the relationship was good for SA.

"Healthy relationships, respect and cooperation between South Africa's respective cultural communities - despite differences that may exist - in fact offers hope in the current political climate where the EFF and radical elements within the ANC attempt to polarise South Africans along racial lines," he wrote.

Nationwide hearings

Zwelithini has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to guarantee that Ingonyama Trust land, comprising about three million hectares, will not be subject to land expropriation.

"He [Ramaphosa] must come here... and say it, write it down in an agreement and sign off that the land of the Zulus will not be touched," the king said in his speech.

The Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) conducted nationwide hearings earlier this year on the topic of land expropriation, as it considers whether to recommend changing South Africa's Constitution.

In its parliamentary hearings, Zanande Booi of UCT's Land Accountability and Research Centre said any amendment to the Constitution could harm other rights.

The National African Farmers' Union's (NAFU) Motsepe Matlala argued for land nationalisation, including communal and traditional land, as well as a farming Codesa.

Following the CRC parliamentary hearing appearance by AfriForum's deputy CEO Ernst Roets, the organisation appeared isolated as white MPs from the DA, ACDP and ANC rejected Roets' views.

For his part, Ramaphosa in September said - in answer to land questions in the NCOP - that people should not panic at the prospect of expropriation without compensation.

"Just relax, this process will end up very well," Ramaphosa said.

