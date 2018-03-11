 

Zuma 'absolutely certain' ANC will win 2019 elections

2018-03-11 19:08

Mxolisi Mngadi

Former president Jacob Zuma attends a church service at the KwaMashu Christian Centre. (Mxolisi Mngadi/News24)

Durban – Former president Jacob Zuma has implied that opposition parties would only defeat the ANC "with their hearts".

He said it was "absolutely certain" that the ANC will win the 2019 elections.

"There's no doubt about that. The ANC is big, it has support of the country. I know no other party that is in every corner of the country, except the ANC," he told reporters after his walkabout at Bridge City shopping centre in KwaMashu, north of Durban.

He then laughingly implied that opposition parties would not defeat the ANC in the next election.

"I know that there are always predictions that people make about the ANC. Those who defeat it with their hearts," he said.

Zuma reiterated that he was still going to vote for the ANC.

"For some of us, our votes are not secret, they are very open. We don't hide it. It's us, we vote for the ANC. I can vote even if you're all looking at me, that's not a problem," he said.

Zuma's visit to the township was part of the ANC's voter registration drive ahead of the 2019 national elections.

He was in the area with his full security detail.

During his walkabout at the shopping centre, Zuma distributed ANC pamphlets and greeted shoppers and workers.

He also took selfies with the people who seemed excited to meet Zuma in person.

He said for now they were only there to remind people to register to vote or check their details with the IEC.

"You need your details to be correct in the voters roll so that you can exercise your right to vote. We are saying it's absolutely important that you are part of the voters' roll, in terms of your name. Don't take things for granted. It's important that you're in total preparation to vote,"' he said.

He said when the full electioneering campaign starts, they'll ask people to vote for the ANC.

Zuma, who resigned a day after the ANC NEC decided to recall him in February, had promised that he would be part of his party's election campaigns even after the recall.

"We will convey that message and reasons why you should vote ANC. That time is coming, for now we're saying be ready, check and be part of it. It's your right, this right was fought for, people died for this right amongst other things," he said.

Zuma denied that he was campaigning in KZN because of his popularity in the province.

"I always come here during this time. I vote at Nkandla and I come to check where I vote. It becomes very convenient that I do this kind of activity here. Otherwise If I go to another place I won't check my registration. It is not about popularity because the ANC is popular throughout the country," he said.

Zuma had earlier attended a church service at the KwaMashu Christian Centre (KCC).

"We started at KCC, where we wanted to be part with the people who are in the church and get the word of God as well. But also alert them on this very important message we're talking about and we were received very well," he said.

He was accompanied by ANC NEC member Nomacawe Mafu and ANC KZN provincial interim committee coordinator Sihle Zikalala.

Addressing the congregation, Zuma said: "We decided to start here in church to gain strength as we would be embarking on a voter registration drive the whole day."

He also encouraged church members to register to vote.

"If those who believe vote for us, then we know we're blessed," he said.

Zuma later conducted a door-to-door campaign at the township's J section.

 

anc  |  jacob zuma  |  durban  |  politics







