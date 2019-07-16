 

Zuma at state capture inquiry: Will he out more people?

2019-07-16 05:06

Jeanette Chabalala

Former South African president Jacob Zuma appears before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg, where he faces tough questioning over allegations that he oversaw systematic looting of state funds while in power. (Wikus de Wet, AFP)

Former South African president Jacob Zuma appears before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg, where he faces tough questioning over allegations that he oversaw systematic looting of state funds while in power. (Wikus de Wet, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear for a second day at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday and is likely to "out" more people.

On Monday, Zuma, who had been implicated by several witnesses at the commission, told commission head Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo he had been "provoked to the last degree".

He told Zondo there had been a conspiracy since the 1990s to "get rid" of him at all costs.

"This conspiracy against me has been stretched at all material times when there are things to be done or said.

"Chair, you will realise, me as an individual, I've been the subject of talk in this country for more than a decade...

"I've been alleged to have been the king of corrupt people. The most corrupt. Given every other name and I have never responded to those issues. First, because I believe it is important that we all respect each other," he told the commission.

Spy allegations

He also said he had listened to some of the witnesses who have implicated him before the commission. Zuma mentioned his former Cabinet minister Ngoako Ramathlodi's testimony in particular, saying he accused him of "auctioning the country".

"What an exaggeration from a lawyer … he can't tell you auction what. What, did I auction. Table Mountain? Or auction Johannesburg? I don't know," Zuma said.

"The man was sitting where I was sitting now - Zuma has auctioned the country. That's why we said he must go. But it is a lie. It's nothing of that nature…

"What made comrade Ngoako to behave the way he did here? Saying I have auctioned the country. In the NEC [national executive committee] I just do what I like. He's carrying out an instruction. He was recruited when he was a student in Lesotho to be a spy."

Ramathlodi has since responded to the allegations of being a spy. He challenged the former president to take a lie detector test, according to News24.

During his testimony, Zuma also raised concerns about former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's Nkandla report.

He said there were "security" measures introduced by the security agencies, but the Public Protector said he should reimburse the state for these upgrades.

'Secured in comfort'

He said MPs went to look for the upgrades at Nkandla, but they could not find them. He also pointed at the heading of the report by the Public Protector: "Secured in comfort."

"Why in comfort? Because I had built with government money an amphitheatre at Nkandla.

"But an officer from a body like the Public Protector who's supposed to protect us, used the phrases to enhance the narrative that Zuma is corrupt."

Zuma also used the opportunity to raise concerns about the establishment of the commission, saying that when it was proposed or recommended by Madonsela there were certain things he was unhappy about because of the manner in which they were handled.

The former president once again stated his belief that it was wrong for Madonsela to suggest that the chief justice appoint the head of the commission, as opposed to the head of state at the time, Zuma himself.

Zuma questioned what defined the state in relation to the term state capture.

"I thought that the state is composed of three arms - Parliament, [the] judiciary and the executive," he said.  

"Why do we call it a state capture? Is that expression meaning the judges are captured? Is Parliament captured?" he asked. 

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    jacob zuma  |  state capture inquiry
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hawks nab alleged poachers of endangered species

2019-07-15 22:59

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky Monday for five Daily Lotto players 2019-07-15 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 