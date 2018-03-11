Zuma attends KZN church service as part of ANC's voter registration drive

What To Read Next

Former president Jacob Zuma attends a church service at the KwaMashu Christian Centre. (Mxolisi Mngadi/News24)

Durban - Former president Jacob Zuma was present at a church service at the KwaMashu Christian Centre, in the north of Durban, on Sunday morning.

His visit to the church forms part of the ANC's voter registration drive, which kicked off this weekend.

Zuma, who resigned a day after the ANC NEC decided to recall him in February, had promised that he would be part of his party's election campaigns even after the recall.

There were loud ululations and cheers from the congregation when Bishop Nicholas Mzimela formally introduced Zuma.

He was accompanied by ANC KZN Provincial Interim Committee (PIC) coordinator Sihle Zikalala.

Encouraged to vote

Addressing the congregation, Zuma said: "We decided to start here in church to gain strength as we would be embarking on a voter registration drive the whole day."

He also encouraged church members to register to vote.

"If those who believe vote for us, then we know we're blessed," he said.

Zuma was also expected to do a walkabout and blitz at the township's Bridge City shopping centre, and conduct a door-to-door campaign at H section.

On Saturday, Zuma spent the day campaigning for the ANC in Nkandla and Empangeni, in northern KZN.

The KZN ANC said the campaign wanted to encourage first-time voters, primarily the youth, to register, and those who are registered, to check and confirm their registration details ahead of the 2019 national elections.

Former pres Jacob Zuma at church service at KwaMashu Christian Centre, KZN, as part of the #VoteANC #VoterRegistration drive @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/2oDHCXdbXo — Mxolisi Mngadi (@EmExDurban) March 11, 2018