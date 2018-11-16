 

Zuma: Blood shouldn't be spilled during land expropriation process

2018-11-16 14:16

Mxolisi Mngadi

Former president Jacob Zuma campaigning in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal for the ANC. (Mxolisi Mngadi, News24) (edited)

Former president Jacob Zuma campaigning in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal for the ANC. (Mxolisi Mngadi, News24) (edited)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The process of expropriating land without compensation should proceed without any blood being spilled, former president Jacob Zuma has said.

Zuma was speaking to hundreds of pensioners and ANC supporters in KwaMashu, north of Durban.

He was part of a team campaigning for the ruling party in his home province, along with ANC KZN chairperson Sihle Zikalala.

The former president said no one should "resist" when their land is being expropriated.

"We are impoverished today and live in rocky areas because of the land issue. There was no compensation when our land was taken from us, so there should be no compensation when we take the land back," Zuma said in isiZulu.

Zuma added that, according to the country's Constitution, people should only claim for land that was taken from 1913.

"What about the land that was taken in the 1600s?" he asked.

"We can't start another war, no. We are free now. We have to get lots of votes. Let's get the two-thirds majority in order to change the Constitution. It's not nice that after 25 years we are not free when it comes to other aspects of the Constitution," he added.

Zuma asked people to vote for the ANC next year instead of other parties "with empty promises".

"The ANC fought for the country and some people died and some were arrested. We can't now vote for someone who never struggled. They'll show you. You will sleep with one eye open. The ANC is our organisation. Next year we will win the elections," he said.

Zuma urged those who did not like some ANC leaders to vote for the ANC and complain later.

"Anger is a disease to some people. When they don't like me, they'll say we won't vote for the ANC because Zuma leads it. We must love the ANC. We can't take the ANC out of power just because we don't like a certain leader or leaders.

"If we don't like someone, we will remove him at a conference. I must not make the ANC lose just because I don't like Zuma. Let's vote for the ANC first than discuss Zuma later," he said.

Zuma began his campaign trail at the Pinetown taxi rank on Friday morning.

His spokesperson Vukile Mathabela meanwhile told the media earlier on Friday that his legal team was still in the process of filing papers to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, in his application for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption trial.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  jacob zuma  |  durban  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#StateCaptureInquiry: Vytje Mentor does an about turn on Fana Hlongwane

55 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: City of Cape Town pours nearly 12 000 litres of alcohol down the drain
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, November 14 2018-11-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 