 

Zuma 'brought in under false pretences' - lawyer tells state capture inquiry

2019-07-17 15:40

Jeanette Chabalala

Former president Jacob Zuma testifying at the Commission of inquiry into state capture. (Gallo Images/ Netwerk 24/ Felix Dlangamandla)

Former president Jacob Zuma testifying at the Commission of inquiry into state capture. (Gallo Images/ Netwerk 24/ Felix Dlangamandla)

In a dramatic turn of events, former president Jacob Zuma's legal representative asked for an adjournment at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday, saying his client had been brought to the inquiry "under false pretences".

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane SC, representing Zuma, told inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that: "I have a view that my client was brought in under false pretences. My client is clearly being cross-examined."

Sikhakhane asked for proceedings to be adjourned for a few minutes to consult with his client.

"He [Zuma] must make up his mind whether he wants to be cross-examined because it is clear he is being cross-examined. 

"All I am asking chair, I am going to repeat the things I have said to you and Mr [Paul] Pretorius but for now, because I have advised my client to respect this process, come here, cooperate, I want him to consider that position because I think I advised him on bona fides and I do not think I was right.

"I would like him to consider his position because it is clear to me he is being cross-examined on the version, not his version but on what people are saying."

Following the adjournment for lunch, Zuma complained about how he was being questioned.

"I have a problem because I'm being made to go through the details of the officials and expected to remember every other detail on work done by the DGs [director-generals] and officials.

"I'm not an officer or secretary," he said.

"The manner in which I'm being asked questions on details I don't even remember properly ... naturally, this will have its own results."

jacob zuma  |  state capture inquiry
