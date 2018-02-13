 

Zuma charges: Abrahams sets deadline for report back

2018-02-13 17:45

Jan Bornman

NPA head Shaun Abrahams. (Paul Herman, News4)

NPA head Shaun Abrahams. (Paul Herman, News4)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams has given prosecutors until Friday, February 23 to provide him with their recommendations on whether or not President Jacob Zuma should be prosecuted.

Last month, just hours before his deadline, Zuma submitted his representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on why he should not be prosecuted for the 2009 "Spy Tapes" saga.

The NPA confirmed on Tuesday that the embattled NDPP had instructed the prosecuting team to provide him with their recommendations by February 23.

"Upon receipt thereof, the national director will advise on the way forward, including the date by which he would advise of his decision," NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said.

Delaying tactics

Meanwhile, the DA's federal executive chair James Selfe on Tuesday accused the NPA of using delaying tactics by not providing them with Zuma's representations.

"We have asked for a copy of the representations. We believe that we are entitled to comment on them. Zuma's legal team has no objection. The NPA is again delaying. We ask - on whose behalf?"

Zuma submitted his representations after the deadline was extended from November 30, 2017 to January 31, 2018.

READ: Shaun Abrahams extends Zuma's deadline for representations on corruption charges to end of January

The representations relate to a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling which dismissed Zuma's and the NPA's application to appeal a High Court ruling that the dropping of the corruption charges against him by then NPA boss Mokotedi Mpshe was "irrational".

Mpshe dropped the charges, based on the so-called "Spy Tapes", which were presented to him by Zuma's legal team.

The tapes were made up of recordings of telephone conversations between then Scorpions boss Leonard McCarthy and former NPA boss Bulelani Ngcuka which Zuma's legal team claimed showed political interference in the decision to charge him.

Read more on:    npa  |  jacob zuma  |  shaun abrahams  |  corruption allegations

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Contact News24's public editor with reader complaints

2018-02-12 13:46

Inside News24

 
/News
STUDIO ANALYSIS: Will SA have a new president tomorrow?
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, February 13 2018-02-13 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 