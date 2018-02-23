Zuma charges: NPA boss Shaun Abrahams gets feedback from prosecutors

Johannesburg – National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams on Friday received recommendations from prosecutors on whether or not former president Jacob Zuma should be prosecuted.

"The NDPP has received the memorandum outlining the recommendations of the team. He will peruse it and advise on the way forward in due course," NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku told News24.

READ: Justice 'will be seen to be done' in Guptas, Zuma matters – Abrahams

Last month, just hours before his deadline, Zuma submitted representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The representations relate to a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling which dismissed Zuma's and the NPA's application to appeal a North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruling that the dropping of the corruption charges against him by then NPA boss Mokotedi Mpshe was "irrational".

Mpshe dropped the charges, based on the so-called "Spy Tapes", which were presented to him by Zuma's legal team.

The tapes were made up of recordings of telephone conversations between then Scorpions boss Leonard McCarthy and former NPA boss Bulelani Ngcuka, which Zuma's legal team claimed showed political interference in the decision to charge him.

The DA's federal executive chair James Selfe previously accused the NPA of using delaying tactics by not providing them with Zuma's representations.

"We have asked for a copy of the representations. We believe that we are entitled to comment on them. Zuma's legal team has no objection. The NPA is again delaying. We ask - on whose behalf?"