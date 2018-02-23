 

Zuma charges: NPA boss Shaun Abrahams gets feedback from prosecutors

2018-02-23 16:43

Jeanette Chabalala

NPA head Shaun Abrahams. (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

NPA head Shaun Abrahams. (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams on Friday received recommendations from prosecutors on whether or not former president Jacob Zuma should be prosecuted.

"The NDPP has received the memorandum outlining the recommendations of the team. He will peruse it and advise on the way forward in due course," NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku told News24.

READ: Justice 'will be seen to be done' in Guptas, Zuma matters – Abrahams

Last month, just hours before his deadline, Zuma submitted representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The representations relate to a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling which dismissed Zuma's and the NPA's application to appeal a North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruling that the dropping of the corruption charges against him by then NPA boss Mokotedi Mpshe was "irrational".

Mpshe dropped the charges, based on the so-called "Spy Tapes", which were presented to him by Zuma's legal team.

The tapes were made up of recordings of telephone conversations between then Scorpions boss Leonard McCarthy and former NPA boss Bulelani Ngcuka, which Zuma's legal team claimed showed political interference in the decision to charge him.

The DA's federal executive chair James Selfe previously accused the NPA of using delaying tactics by not providing them with Zuma's representations.

"We have asked for a copy of the representations. We believe that we are entitled to comment on them. Zuma's legal team has no objection. The NPA is again delaying. We ask - on whose behalf?"

Read more on:    npa  |  jacob zuma  |  shaun abrahams  |  corruption allegations

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Zille is too much in love with the Jewish mafia' - ANC MPL

2018-02-23 16:39

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Shots fired as robbers blow up cash-in-transit van near Pretoria
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, February 23 2018-02-23 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 