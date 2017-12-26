Zuma: Death of Malinga is a huge loss to SA

Pretoria – President Jacob Zuma has called the death of legendary musician Robbie Malinga, who died on Christmas day, a huge loss for South Africa and the music industry as a whole.

Malinga, who was on his late 40s at the time of his death, died at his Fourways home, Johannesburg, surrounded by family.



Speaking to DRUM magazine, his best friend and business partner, TK Ncisa, said: "Robbie died peacefully at his house."

He said that Malinga had invited his entire family, including his in-laws for Christmas lunch at his house, and around 17:30 he passed away.

READ: 'Robbie died peacefully' - TK Nciza

Ncisa said his friend "had a blood issue and I am not familiar with it."

Malinga was "the Hugh Masekela of our time", said Nciza in an interview with eNCA, adding that he helped build the careers of many artists.

Zuma extended his heartfelt condolences on the passing of the veteran musician in a statement released by the Presidency on Tuesday afternoon.



"We are deeply saddened by the loss of such a talented artist," said Zuma.

"This is indeed a huge loss for South Africa and the music industry as a whole. We are with his family in thoughts and prayers during this trying period. May his soul rest in peace.”



Details of multi-award winning artist's funeral details will be released soon.