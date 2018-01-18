 

Zuma files notice of appeal over appointment of NDPP

2018-01-18 19:24

Tammy Petersen

Jacob Zuma at the ANC's elective conference. (Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24)

Jacob Zuma at the ANC's elective conference. (Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - President Jacob Zuma has filed a notice of appeal in the Constitutional Court over the North Gauteng High Court's ruling that the deputy president should appoint a new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

The grounds for the appeal include that the court erred in holding that Zuma, who was found to be "conflicted", was unable to perform his powers as president in terms of appointing an NDPP, but that he was able to perform his other functions as president. This was a position not authorised by the Constitution, the papers stated.

"The court a quo erred in law in holding to be Constitutionally permissible to have two presidents in the country at the same time and both exercising presidential powers," the papers, which were filed on Thursday, read further.

Also read: 'Conflicted' Zuma stripped of his powers to appoint NPA boss

In December, the High Court in Pretoria ruled Advocate Shaun Abrahams, the national director of public prosecutions, must vacate his seat.

Zuma’s pending corruption case resulted in him being “conflicted” in appointing an NDPP, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo ruled.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was at the time to appoint a new NDPP within next 60 days.

The court at the time further ruled that it would not be just for former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana to be reinstated.

Freedom Under Law, Corruption Watch and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) had gone to court seeking an order declaring Nxasana’s removal invalid.

Nxasana accepted a golden handshake from Zuma worth R17.3m and left the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2015.

Before that, an inquiry into his fitness to hold office was abruptly halted without explanation.

The applicants wanted his removal set aside and the golden handshake repaid.


Read more on:    npa  |  jacob zuma  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Blood sample of motorist in cyclists' death case taken too late - court hears

2018-01-18 19:10

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Police van petrol bombed, several arrested on 2nd day of protests at #HoërskoolOvervaal
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:36 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Brackenfell 20:17 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, January 17 2018-01-17 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 