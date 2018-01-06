Zuma: Kroonstad crash 'a painful start to the new year'

Johannesburg - President Jacob Zuma extended his deepest condolences to families of those who died during the horrific collision which occurred in Kroonstad on Thursday between a passenger train and a truck.

At least 19 people were confirmed dead after the Shosholoza Meyl passenger train crashed into a truck and another car near Kroonstad, in the Free State.

President Zuma also wished a speedy recovery to the survivors of the collision.

“We wish to express our deepest condolences to the families affected by this horrible incident.”

“This is a painful start to the new year for the nation. It has caused great shock and distress. We appeal to all road users across the country to observe discipline, patience and be vigilant at all times as they travel back to their respective destinations over this holiday period,” president Zuma said.

“Such loss of life should be prevented by all road users by observing the rules of the road at all times,” he said.



