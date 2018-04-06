 

Zuma memorabilia, supporters ahead of court appearance

2018-04-06 09:15

Kaveel Singh in Durban

A stall sells ANC regalia at Jacob Zuma's night vigil. (Mxolisi Mngadi, News24)

From memorabilia to supporters, Durban is heaving ahead of the appearance of former president Jacob Zuma in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban.

By 08:00, more than 300 supporters had gathered at King Dinizulu Park ahead of a march organised by the National Interfaith Council of South Africa.

LIVE: Jacob Zuma arrives at court to face corruption charges

Hundreds more were expected to be bussed in as marchers made their way to the courthouse.

Zuma is expected to appear on 16 charges which relate to 783 payments he allegedly received in connection with the controversial arms deal. He is expected to appear at 09:30.

Many pro-Zuma supporters were dressed in African National Congress colours and waved party flags.

NEC decision

Others held placards which indicated that they had travelled from as far afield as the Northern Cape to participate in the march.

This, despite a statement by the party's highest decision-making body, the national executive committee, earlier this month.

It called on party members who wanted to show their support, to do so in their individual capacities and not through party structures. The statement did not mention Zuma by name.

One of the march organisers, Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the National Interfaith Council of South Africa, said he was behind Zuma because he supported radical economic transformation (RET).

"I'm here to support Jacob Zuma, supporting [an] RET champion. A person who told us that a black child can have education free."

Meanwhile, some intrepid vendors had set up stalls and have been selling ANC regalia.

One stall owner, who didn't want to be identified, told News24 that the media had vilified Zuma for no reason.

Another vendor, Boy Matata, said he had travelled all the way from Soweto to sell his ANC-branded hats.

"I'm happy to be selling things for [the] ANC - just for Zuma. They must leave Zuma to continue his term".

Inside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban, Court Room A was slowly starting to fill up with journalists, with minutes to go before Zuma's appearance.

