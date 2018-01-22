Zuma releases his diary amid expectation that he will exit office

Johannesburg - President Jacob Zuma has released his planned
engagements until mid-February, amid heightened speculation that he could quit.
This comes after the ANC national executive committee (NEC)
agreed that he must be recalled as head of state, but failed to give a
deadline.
Sources close to the matter have dismissed claims in a
WhatsApp message that Zuma would leave office on Tuesday and that a planned
announcement would be made to the country on Wednesday.
Speculation that Zuma could be out of office soon were also
fuelled by his last-minute decision to cancel his planned trip to Liberia to
attend George Weah's presidential inauguration.
He will be represented by Water Affairs and Sanitation
Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.
The diary shows Zuma, continuing with his presidential
duties, including a scheduled trip to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to attend the
annual African Union assembly on January 28 to 29.
It also includes the upcoming State of the Nation address in
Parliament on February 8 as well as the subsequent traditional debate of his
address on February 15.
NEC meeting
The ANC's highest decision-making body, the national
executive committee (NEC), held a two-day meeting last week, where it was
agreed that the party's top six officials, led by party president Cyril
Ramaphosa, should manage his "dignified" exit.
The NEC met on Thursday and Friday, which was followed by an
NEC Lekgotla over the weekend, which saw radical changes being made to the
embattled Eskom board.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is due to hold a press
conference on the outcomes of the Lekgotla at Luthuli House on Monday at 15:00.
Other ANC sources have told News24 that they don't expect
any major announcements around Zuma's fate to be made while Ramaphosa was out
of the country.
He is currently leading a Team South Africa delegation at
the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.