Zuma returns to South Africa after medical treatment in Cuba

Former president Jacob Zuma has landed at OR Tambo International Airport, following a trip to Cuba to receive medical care for an undisclosed illness. He is currently being attended to by doctors at the hospital lounge.

He was met at the airport by a group of supporters, mainly from the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) President Zuma Support Group. Senior ANC members were also on hand to receive the president.

A warrant of arrest was issued against Zuma after he failed to appear in court at his corruption trial on February 4.

His legal team submitted documents to the court, saying the former president was ill and had not been in the country since January 23. The warrant of arrest won't be executed before he is due to appear in court again on May 6.

However, Zuma's supporters have claimed the warrant of arrest is "victimisation", "unfair" and a form of "persecution".

Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson and Zuma supporter Carl Niehaus has attributed Zuma's ill health to "relentless pressure that has been placed on him for over 15 years".

Niehaus announced on Twitter early on Friday morning that Zuma would be returning on Saturday.

