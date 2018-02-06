 

SACP's allegation about 'plan to fire Ramaphosa' is preposterous - Presidency

2018-02-06 20:24

Jeanette Chabalala

President Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa. (Themba Makofane)

President Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa. (Themba Makofane)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The allegation that President Jacob Zuma wishes to fire Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and replace him with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is "preposterous and outrageous", the Presidency said on Tuesday evening.

"The allegations are completely baseless. The allegations of ethnic mobilisation by the president are equally without foundation," said Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, the SACP called on Zuma to deny or confirm "credible" information that he planned to fire Ramaphosa and replace him with the former African Union Commission chair.

READ: There will be no SONA until Zuma resigns – EFF

The party said Zuma's conduct was "reckless and unacceptable".

"Dlamini-Zuma was President Zuma's preferred presidential candidate for the 54th ANC national [elective] conference held in December 2017.

"To that extent, it would be very clear that President Zuma is also determined to divide and destroy the ANC through unrepentant factional conduct," it said.  

The SACP reiterated its call for Zuma to resign and for the ANC to recall him if he refused to step down.  

Read more on:    sacp  |  anc  |  jacob zuma  |  nkosazana dlamini zuma  |  cyril ramaphosa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coffin assault duo granted leave to appeal sentences, convictions

2018-02-06 19:52

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Farmers donate millions of litres of water to Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Gordons Bay 19:19 PM
Road name: R44

Sir Lowrys Village 16:02 PM
Road name: Sir Lowrys Pass Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, February 6 2018-02-06 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 