 

Zuma: 'Some of my children have suffered as a result of me'

2019-07-15 20:01

Sesona Ngqakamba

Former South African president Jacob Zuma appears before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg, where he faces tough questioning over allegations that he oversaw systematic looting of state funds while in power. (Wikus de Wet, AFP)

Former South African president Jacob Zuma appears before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg, where he faces tough questioning over allegations that he oversaw systematic looting of state funds while in power. (Wikus de Wet, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former president Jacob Zuma told the state capture commission of inquiry chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that attempts to "assassinate his character" have resulted in his family suffering significant consequences.  

During his almost two-hour-long session, where he provided background into what led him to eventually appear before the commission, Zuma claimed he had been the number one victim of a conspiracy starting back in 1990. 

He said the attempts to assassinate his character also spread to his family, particularly his children.

He alleged they were not given business and job opportunities, because they were associated with him. 

Zuma said people who were against him and vilified him happened to forget that he had a family.

"My own family suffers out of this. Leaving me [out], perhaps I am a soldier, I can take everything. People forget that I have got a family, which will not want to hear lies being told about me. 

READ:'I've been vilified as the most corrupt': Read the full transcript of Zuma's opening statement at Zondo

"But not just that, you have some of my children who have suffered as a result of me," the former president said.

Zuma went on to single out his sons,  Mxolisi "Saady" and Duduzane, and how they had found difficulty getting employment in Johannesburg.

He said he eventually advised them to move to Durban for opportunities. 

He said Saady was at one point working for a fire fighting company. He claimed a particular company wanted to pull out of the deal with the fire fighting company after realising who his father was. 

"A company which had Ngcuka and others wanted to have a deal with this company… When it came to this company, they saw the name [Saady Zuma], and they said 'sorry, we can't have a deal with this name',"  Zuma told the commission.

ALSO READ: AS IT HAPPENED | Zuma 'cannot recall' conversation with Maseko over Gupta requests for GCIS ad spend

He added that his son was later "politely" asked to leave the company. 

Regarding Duduzane, Zuma added that his son even had to quit working at national intelligence because he had been ill-treated when attacks started on the former president. 

He said because Duduzane studied Information Technology Association (IT), he realised that the Guptas were running an IT company and sought employment there.

He then left, and when he later returned, asked to be a shareholder, Zuma added. 

"I did not even know [about the Guptas and Duduzane deal]. I was only informed afterwards, and he has been there working, [but] because he is my son, he has suffered a great deal," the former president said.

Zuma will be continuing with his testimony before the commission on Tuesday. 

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma delivers heavy blow to already wounded ANC

2019-07-15 19:31

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto stands at R420 000 with no Sunday winner 2019-07-14 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 