 

Zuma spent R15.3m in court on spy tapes saga - state attorney

2018-03-13 19:45

Paul Herman

Former president Jacob Zuma. (Screen grab from SABC)

Former president Jacob Zuma. (Screen grab from SABC)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - President Jacob Zuma spent R15.3m on legal fees during his nine-year so-called "spy tapes" challenge, according to a letter by the state attorney on Tuesday.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Wednesday confirmed that he had received a letter from the state attorney's office in Cape Town that confirmed the amount.

The DA approached the Western Cape High Court in November to compel Zuma to reveal how much he had spent on the case as president, after he failed to answer the question in Parliament.

The state attorney said the office was instructed by new President Cyril Ramaphosa to provide the details after having considered the court approach.

"We are instructed to inform you that since May 1, 2009 an amount of R15 300 250 was incurred by the Presidency on legal costs pertaining to the National Prosecuting Authority's decision to decline to prosecute former president Zuma on charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering."

Ramaphosa will convey the information to the National Assembly in due course, the letter said.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is to ask Ramaphosa, during his first question session on Wednesday, how much Zuma spent on all legal costs during his nine years as president.

Zuma must pay back the money

Maimane said Zuma was now liable to pay back the money, because the spy tapes case was against him in his personal capacity, and before he was president.

"He [Zuma] was not a respondent in that case in his capacity as president of the Republic of South Africa.

"As such, this amounts to R15.3m of irregular spending by the government to keep Jacob Zuma out of jail.

"Therefore, Jacob Zuma must personally pay back this money. The DA has consulted our legal team and begun the legal process of retrieving every cent of this R15.3m from Jacob Zuma."

Maimane also called on Ramaphosa to join their legal action to recover the money from Zuma.

"The new president cannot talk tough on corruption and wasteful spending, yet turn a blind eye to this blatant abuse of public funds by Jacob Zuma.

"We will retrieve the people's money from Jacob Zuma, and he will eventually have his day in court and will have to answer to the 783 counts of fraud, corruption, money-laundering and racketeering against him."

Malema's question also asked on what basis the State Attorney's office justified its spending on Zuma's cases.

Ramaphosa is due before the House at 15:00 on Wednesday to answer Malema's and five other questions during his maiden question session as president.

Read more on:    da  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  mmusi maimane  |  jacob zuma

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Malema trying to gain favour with the ANC - Trollip

2018-03-13 19:25

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Criminal snatches phone out of man's hand at restaurant
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 19:03 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 18:20 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, March 13 2018-03-13 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 