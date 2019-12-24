Zuma spotted at chess tournament following Cuban hospital trip - report

Former president Jacob Zuma is seen during his testimony at the Chief Justice Raymond Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. (Thulani Mbele, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

Former president Jacob Zuma has made his first public appearance since reports that he was in Cuba seeking treatment for an illness.

Zuma was spotted at the 11th annual JG Zuma Chess Tournament at Sibusisiwe Hall in Mandeni, where he went to "encourage schoolchildren competing in a tournament", according to TimesLive.

According to the publication, the chess tournament reaches out to scores of schoolchildren across the province during the December holidays.

Weekly newspaper Sunday World previously reported that Zuma was in Cuba seeking treatment for an illness linked to an alleged poison plot in 2014. He also, apparently, was struggling with memory loss.

The National Prosecuting Authority, however, in September declined to investigate claims of him being poisoned, saying there was no evidence that such an act had taken place.

On December 9, Zuma’s lawyers told the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture that he would not meet his deadline to respond to an application by journalist and broadcaster Redi Tlhabi for leave to cross-examine him, because he had been hospitalised, TimesLive reported.

During his testimony in July, Zuma claimed that Tlhabi was working on a film about his rape trial.

He was acquitted on a charge of rape in 2007, News24 reported.

The former president claimed there were attempts by certain individuals to "assassinate his character" and that the media was part of this attempt.

He said Tlhabi was working on a movie to push a narrative that he is a rapist.

Zuma was acquitted on a charge of rape which had been laid by Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo, known by the name of "Khwezi".