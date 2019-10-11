 

Zuma stay of prosecution: Full Bench to deliver judgment in KZN

2019-10-11 08:23

Ntwaagae Seleka

Former President Jacob Zuma is seen inside the Pietermaritzburg High Court during his hearing for an application for a permanent stay of prosecution on May 24, 2019 in Pietermaritzburg.

Former President Jacob Zuma is seen inside the Pietermaritzburg High Court during his hearing for an application for a permanent stay of prosecution on May 24, 2019 in Pietermaritzburg. (Gallo Images/Sowetan/Thulie Dlamini)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to find out on Friday whether or not his application for a permanent stay of prosecution has been successful.

Judges Thoba Poyo-Dlwati, Bhekisisa Mnguni and Esther Steyn are expected to deliver their ruling in the matter in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

In the criminal case against him, the former president faces charges of fraud, money laundering, racketeering and corruption which relate to alleged bribes paid to him by French arms company Thales – one of the successful contractors in the multibillion-rand arms deal.

But, he wants the court to grant him a stay of prosecution, effectively making him immune to the charges.

READ: State argues against Zuma stay of prosecution: Stalingrad brought us here

Thales, his co-accused in the matter which faces charges of money laundering, corruption and racketeering, has asked for a similar relief.

News24 earlier reported that one of Zuma's lawyers said he was certain the court would dismiss the application.

Among the legal minds involved in the case who News24 spoke to, an appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal is almost inevitable by whichever party loses.

Read more on:    jacob zuma  |  pietermaritzburg  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Free State cop 'rents out' her service pistol for R30 000 to pay debt

2019-10-11 08:07

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Great Snakes! Pet mamba around man's neck causes stir at KZN scrapyard
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Chapmans Peak 09:10 AM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

Cape Town 09:10 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three Thursday jackpot winners 2019-10-10 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 