 

Zuma supporters warn Ramaphosa against firing him now

2018-01-18 05:32

Mahlatse Gallens and Tshidi Madia

(Picture: AFP)

(Picture: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Zuma surprises SA, announces state capture commission

2018-01-09 20:52

On the eve of a crucial meeting of the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) – expected to discuss his recall – President Jacob Zuma announced the establishment of the long-awaited commission of inquiry into state capture...WATCH

Johannesburg - While some of Jacob Zuma’s staunch supporters are ready to see him leave the Presidency this week, others have warned party president Cyril Ramaphosa that removing Zuma now could shutter his fragile hold on the party and the unity they have portrayed. 

The ANC is holding its national executive committee (NEC) meeting this week, where it is expected to discuss Zuma’s fate as head of state.

It will be followed by a two-day NEC lekgotla to set the priorities for the government for the year. 

News24 spoke to NEC members who have supported Zuma throughout his decade-long tenure - some ready to dump him as they embrace Ramaphosa’s leadership, and others who will defend him for now.

"His removal is something I will definitely support. We don’t even want to see the former ANC president get to the State of the Nation Address," one member, who was in the forefront of the Zuma brigade, said. 

He said ousting Zuma will please the electorate, who have grown tired of negative media reports around Zuma.  

Zuma concessions 

However, others want a more "wait and see approach", arguing that Zuma, unlike his predecessor Thabo Mbeki, has cooperated with the ANC so far. 

Mbeki was recalled in 2008 - eight months after losing to Zuma at the Polokwane conference, leading to a split and the formation of Congress of the People (COPE).

Zuma supporters argue that he has so far agreed to meet with Ramaphosa and conceded to a Commission of Inquiry into state capture.

Zuma bowed to growing political and public pressure to set up a Commission of Inquiry headed by a judge, selected by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.  

"If he had resisted, then we would have reason to recall him. So, now we just have to finalise on the terms of reference and see the commission start its work. If Zuma is implicated, then we can deal with that when it unfolds," another NEC member said. 

A heated debate is expected within the NEC over the terms of reference, with some demanding that they be extended beyond former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report. The report focused on allegations of state capture by Zuma, his family and friends, the Guptas.

Zuma has faced public criticism for failing to announce the terms of reference. Some of his supporters said they can engage on Zuma's departure when he is implicated. 

"People must not think we are blind loyalists. Some of us detest the Guptas and are angry that some of our leaders submitted their loyalty and conciseness to them. So, the commission must go ahead," the NEC member added.

'Tread carefully'

At least three NEC members have warned Ramaphosa that, unlike with Mbeki’s removal, he does not have overwhelming support in the all-powerful NEC.  

"He needs to tread carefully on this. People may raise it but it will die," a provincial leader said. 

While another NEC member said: "The outcome of the Nasrec conference means no one can be triumphalist, no one side has leverage to claim victory. He must be careful." 

Two of the leaders advised Ramaphosa to rather continue engaging with Zuma, arguing that they can even insist on overseeing his State of the Nation speech to avoid "surprises". 

ANC Youth League secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza, who also sits in the NEC as an ex-officio member, said removing Zuma now would harm the party and create instability. 

The Youth and the Women’s League have led the campaign to keep Zuma in power and supported Ramaphosa’s rival, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. 

"You cannot fire someone who was not found guilty of anything but just because a cloud is hanging over them," Nzuza said.

Transition period

He said the ANC needed the next two years to "transition" from Zuma's leadership to Ramaphosa. He added, unlike during the Mbeki vs Zuma era, Ramaphosa was already in government.

"He is already in the Presidency. He is leader of government business and chairs the deployment committee. The problem is that opposition parties are putting the ANC under pressure. It's not about Zuma anymore but the organisation," Nzuza said, emphasising that getting rid of the head of state would cause more division to an already fragile ANC.

In post January 8 statement interviews with broadcasters, Ramaphosa warned against "humiliating" Zuma. He met with Zuma after his election at Nasrec.

"Whatever we do we need to deal with this matter, with the level of maturity it requires, with the proper decorum and I will say we should never do it in a way that is going to humiliate Zuma," he said.

The NEC is also expected to choose members of the national working committee and chairpersons of subcommittees.

Read more on:    anc  |  jacob zuma  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  anc votes  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'10 years in prison not enough for cop who killed my daughter' - Durban mother

2018-01-17 22:33

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Fire and chaos as EFF chant 'anti-boer' songs #HoërskoolOvervaal
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:55 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 05:54 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, January 17 2018-01-17 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 