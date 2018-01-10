Zuma survives first Ramaphosa NEC meeting

Johannesburg – President Jacob Zuma will remain at the helm of the country after the national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC did not deliberate on his future at its meeting in East London on Wednesday.

At least two NEC members told News24 that Zuma's fate was not discussed during the short special NEC meeting ahead of the party's birthday celebrations on Saturday.

The sources told News24 the issue was not raised with members, who instead focused on the contents of the January 8 statement to be delivered by Ramaphosa on behalf of the NEC at the party's celebrations to take place at the Buffalo City Stadium.

READ: Ramaphosa, Zuma in continuous talks as speculation of a recall mounts

Speculation was rife that some within the newly elected NEC would push for the body to recall Zuma to avoid two centres of power – Zuma at the Union Buildings in charge of the country and his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, as the new party president – and start the party off on a "clean slate" ahead of the 2019 elections.

One of the sources said the January 8 statement to celebrate the party's 106th birthday will focus on fighting corruption.

Zuma made a surprise announcement on the eve of the meeting on Tuesday that he would establish a commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture by his friends the Guptas.

The move was seen as a preemptive strike to influence possible discussion to oust him.

