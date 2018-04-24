 

Zuma sweetheart steps down from charity

2018-04-24 07:11
Nonkanyiso Cono is set to be Jacob Zuma's new wife. (Laurika Nxumalo via Twitter, file)

The woman named as the future wife of former president Jacob Zuma has been forced to resign from her position at a women's rights charity, the group said on Monday.

The She Conquers foundation, which campaigns to improve the lives of adolescent girls, said Nonkanyiso Cono "failed to disclose her relations with Mr Zuma" and had acted "contrary to the principles" that the charity stood for.

"As young girls we are lured and used by people with power who use their position to take advantage of us," the group said in a statement.

According to media reports, Cono, 24, is due to become the new spouse of 76-year-old Zuma who currently has four other wives.

The Sunday Times week reported that Cono had been a frequent visitor at Zuma's residence east of Johannesburg since she was 19.

The former president, who was forced to resign in February after nearly a decade in power, is facing a string of corruption charges stemming from an arms contract dating to before his time in office.

His political career was dogged by controversy and he was in 2006 acquitted on charges of raping HIV-positive Fezekile Kuzwayo, known as Khwezi.

He also caused outrage among health campaigners by telling the court that he had showered after having unprotected sex with his accuser to avoid contracting the virus.

