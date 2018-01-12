 

Zuma to attend ANC 106th birthday celebration

2018-01-12 16:53

Lizeka Tandwa

President Jacob Zuma. (Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24)

President Jacob Zuma. (Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

East London – President Jacob Zuma is expected to attend the ANC's 106th birthday celebration as an ex officio member of the national executive committee (NEC), party secretary general Ace Magashule announced on Friday. 

Zuma's attendance comes amid speculation that he is negotiating an exit plan with his successor in the ANC, president Cyril Ramaphosa expected to take over as the head of state.

A report by the Mail & Guardian on Friday said Zuma was willing to vacate the Union Buildings only if former African Union Commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma takes his place as interim state president.

Zuma had endorsed Dlamini-Zuma for the ANC top job which she lost by 179 votes to Ramaphosa in December.

According the M&G article, Zuma is also demanding that his close allies – Minister of Energy David Mahlobo and State Security Minister Bongani Bongo remain in their positions. 

When asked to verify the reports, Magashule simply laughed them off as fake news. 

Mbeki, Motlanthe won't attend

He said journalists could rely on his office for first-hand information should any developments on negotiations between the two presidents arise. 

"There isn't any substance to the rumour or whatever. I don't know where you pick it up that the former AU [Commission] chairperson will be the next president. As we move forward we are not going to respond to speculation, rumours. Just take what we say as we move forward. Let's engage. Let's not have fake news."

Some NEC members had earlier told News24 that they want Ramaphosa, who currently serves as Zuma's deputy in government, to take over from him.

Former ANC president Thabo Mbeki will not attend the January 8 statement ceremony despite an invitation by the NEC, Magashule said.

Another notable  leader who will not attend is former ANC secretary general and former interim president Kgalema Motlanthe. 

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who met with Zuma on Thursday, will be one of the VIP guests.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the governing party's birthday celebrations, with Ramaphosa delivering the annual January 8 statement that sets the tone for the party for the year ahead.

Read more on:    anc  |  jacob zuma  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Union calls for 'speedy arrest' of magistrate’s killers

2018-01-12 16:53

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
Aquifer water won't be ready a week from now, but it also won't take a year - expert
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, January 12 2018-01-12 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 