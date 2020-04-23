Zuma to challenge cut in State funding for legal fees - report

Former president Jacob Zuma is set to go to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to challenge a judgment which cut government funding for his legal costs, according to a report in the Business Day.

The SCA also allowed Zuma to challenge a ruling that held him personally liable for about R10 million in legal fees for his failed effort to review and interdict former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report, the publication said.

On Tuesday, the SCA allowed Zuma to challenge an order from the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, which declared the government no longer had to fund Zuma’s legal costs in his corruption trial.

The high court also ordered Zuma to repay over R16 million that the State had spent on his defence, the publication reported.

Legal fees

Zuma argued in court papers that the State should fund his legal fees under the State Attorney Act because the crimes he was accused of were allegedly committed while he was undertaking official duties.

Zuma is charged, along with French arms company, Thales, of racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The former president had previously failed in an application to have the prosecution stayed and earlier this year warrant for his arrest was issued after he did not appear for his court appearance, citing illness, but this warrant was stayed.