Zuma to get R200K for 'struggle songs' for eThekweni democracy celebrations

Former president Jacob Zuma is reportedly expected to receive more than R200 000 from the eThekwini Municipality for "struggle songs" to celebrate 25 years of democracy.



According to a report by IOL, the municipality has set aside a budget of R1m and Zuma and co-artists will receive the R200 000 in honorarium payments.

eThekwini Parks head Thembinkosi Ngcobo tabled a report relating to the celebrations before the community service committee on Thursday.

However, leader of the DA caucus in the municipality, Nicole Graham, said in a statement in response that the report repeatedly mentioned Zuma and repeatedly used language that praised the ANC.

"It is riddled with factual errors and goes as far as to state that the 'country is abuzz with the renewal of the ANC'. It claims the seminar is a result of meetings with the MK Veterans and various tripartite partners," Graham said.

She said financial amounts were allocated for honorariums for "various icons and artists", including Zuma.

The DA believed the report was a "blatant attempt to try and focus the public's attention on the history of the ANC ahead of the elections, rather than its poor record in government in eThekwini".

"Not a single cent of ratepayers' money should be spent on ANC programmes, especially those that idolise a man who has used his public office to loot the public purse or push millions more South Africans into unemployment queues.

"The Democratic Alliance rejects this item and calls on all eThekwini residents to vote out the ANC on the 8th of May. In a city with a high number of unemployed youth, priority must be put on bringing about meaningful change to their lives. We need to build a better and inclusive city that is connected to the masses and not one that celebrates corrupt elements," Graham said.

The eThekwini Municipality has not yet responded to a request for comment, and comment will be added once it has been received.