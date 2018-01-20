 

Zuma to go but no decision on when

2018-01-20 09:37

Tshidi Madia, Mahlatse Mahlase

President Jacob Zuma. (AFP)

Johannesburg – ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has scored significant victories at the ANC’s national executive committee meeting, with a decision to negotiate President Jacob Zuma’s departure and his supporters dominating the newly elected national working committee.

The ANC NEC has resolved to set up a committee to negotiate terms for an early exit for South African President Jacob Zuma.

The debate started late on Friday afternoon, this after a recall was proposed by national executive committee member David Masondo. Deputy Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Bheki Cele seconded the motion.

This was the party’s first NEC meeting since its January 8 birthday celebrations earlier this month.

“We will have a new president in the coming weeks,” one NEC member said.

The NEC member added that the decision reached was unanimous, even with those seen as Zuma loyalists eventually agreeing that the president needed to step down to help better the ANC’s chances ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The ANC’s Secretary General Ace Magashule said in a post-NEC statement that officials led by party president Cyril Ramaphosa would continue engaging with Zuma for “effective coordination between the ANC and government”.

Ramaphosa’s supporters dominated the new national working committee which was also elected on Friday, these included former ANC presidential hopefuls Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu.

Other members of the NWC are Naledi Pandor, Jeff Radebe, Angie Motshekga, Derek Hanekom, Edna Molewa, Thoko Didiza, Nomvula Mokonyane, Nathi Mthethwa, Ronald Lamola, Tina Joemat Peterson, Dakota Legoete, Senzo Mchunu, Zizi Kodwa, Tony Yengeni, Bathabile Dlamini, Nomaindia Mfeketo, Barbara Creecy and Thandi Modise.

Those booted out of the ANC national working committee include;

Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula, Jackson Mthembu, Malusi Gigaba, Susan Shabangu, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, David Mahlobo, Aaron Motsoaledi, Blade Nzimande, Fikile Xhasa, Sisi Ntombela  and Lindiwe Zulu.

The ANC’s leadership collective will meet with its alliance partners to inform them of the decisions taken over the past two days ahead of the start of an NEC lekgotla taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

The lekgotla will see the party discussing its input, along with alliance partners for the state of the nation address which is to be delivered next month.

