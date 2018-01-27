Zuma to host the Nelson Mandela centenary dinner

Johannesburg – President Jacob Zuma is expected to host a dinner on Saturday to commemorate the centenary celebrations of the late president Nelson Mandela, the Presidency said.

The dinner will be hosted on the side-lines of the 30th ordinary session of the assembly of heads of State and government of the African Union (AU). The summit is scheduled to take place from Sunday until Monday.



"During the 2018 January Statement of the African National Congress, the AU Summit was identified as a critical platform to launch the Celebrations," the presidency said in a statement.

The dinner is expected to be attended by heads of state and government.

"The Year 2018 marks the Centenary of former President of the ANC, first President of the Democratic South Africa, Nelson Mandela.

"This year South Africa and the entire globe is organising a range of activities to celebrate and honour the former Statesman."

Mandela died on December 5, 2013. He would have turned 100 years in July.







