 

Zuma to supporters outside court: 'I have to sell hats, socks to pay legal bills'

2019-05-24 16:40
Former South African President Jacob Zuma looks on in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg during his trial for alleged corruption. (Themba Hadebe / POOL / AFP)

Video

WATCH: Jacob Zuma continues battle for stay of prosecution

2019-05-24 09:41

Former president Jacob Zuma continues his fight for a permanent stay of his prosecution for corruption. Watch live.WATCH

Embattled former president Jacob Zuma has told supporters that he has had to sell his hats and socks to pay his legal fees, according to reports.

The former first citizen, who appeared in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermarizburg this week to apply for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption trial, spoke to about 250 supporters around noon on Friday, where he bemoaned his legal woes.

Zuma told his supporters in isiZulu that, even though he was being ganged up on, he was not afraid of anything, EWN reported.

He also said that those who wanted him to go to trial would regret the move, similar to those who had called for the inquiry into state capture, the Citizen reported.

Zuma reminded his supporters that, in the inquiry into state capture, Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi implicated people and provided paperwork to back his claims, but Zuma.

He explained his initial agreement with former president Thabo Mbeki for government to pay his legal fees.

Zuma reiterated that courts should rule without fear or favour and table all evidence, as opposed to selectively picking information.

Support declining

During proceedings, Zuma supporters were vocal, singing and dancing in the road and Freedom Park opposite the court house.

Crowd numbers have visibly reduced since Zuma's first appearance, with his usual allies - such as Carl Niehaus, Des van Rooyen and Super Zuma - in attendance to support him.

Carl Niehaus on Friday told News24 that "anyone with an open mind" would have to agree that Zuma's trial wouldn't be free and fair.

While supporters were bused in on Monday, there was no crowd on Tuesday and Thursday.

This is in stark contrast to his previous appearances, where thousands attended marches and night vigils, before waiting for him outside court.

Chief organiser of Zuma supporters, Bishop Vusi Dube, told News24 that there were logistical challenges for the quiet days this week.

"Today we have a good crowd of people."

KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL leader Kwazi Mshengu said there was evidence in court about political meddling.

"We are convinced they will not allow injustice against a citizen of our country. It is clear that there has been political meddling."

Read more on:    jacob zuma  |  courts
