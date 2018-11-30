 

Zuma will be back in court in May 2019

2018-11-30 12:30

Kaveel Singh

Former president Jacob Zuma (Netwerk24)

Former president Jacob Zuma (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Criminal proceedings in the corruption trial of former President Jacob Zuma will next be heard in May 2019, the High Court in Pietermaritzburg has heard.

During a brief sitting on Friday, Judge Mjabuliseni Madondo ordered that the permanent stay of prosecution arguments, together with criminal proceedings be heard next year.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Zuma's defence agreed that they would return on May 20, 2019.

Before that, both parties would have to submit papers beginning with Zuma having to file his heads of argument by April 18.

The State would have to do the same by May 10.

During proceedings, Zuma's lawyer Michael Hellens’s sped up proceedings because Zuma was apparently unwell.

Electricity was also cut off shortly before proceedings concluded.

Zuma has filed a 300-page affidavit asking for a permanent stay of prosecution. He claims to be a victim of an orchestrated attempt by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to align him to corruption.

Thales, the arms company implicated with Zuma, also filed its application in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court to have the prosecution permanently set aside.

It claimed to be denied a fair trial because of unreasonable delays and its right to present and challenge evidence.

Last year, Zuma made presentations to then NDPP Shaun Abrahams about why he shouldn't be prosecuted. Abrahams decided to prosecute anyway.

The embattled former president faces serious charges including one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count of money laundering, and 12 counts of fraud relating to 783 payments he allegedly received in connection with the controversial arms deal.

The charges relate to the arms deal, formally known as the Strategic Defence Procurement Package. It was a multibillion-rand military acquisition project finalised in 1999.

Read more on:    jacob zuma  |  pietermaritzburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PODCAST: Steenhuisen a few marks short, no peace for Malema and Gordhan

2018-11-30 12:35

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST: Steenhuisen a few marks short, no peace for Malema and Gordhan
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands 13:13 PM
Road name: M3

Cape Town 13:13 PM
Road name: M3 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, November 28 2018-11-28 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 