 

Zuma will be remembered for the Secrecy Bill, Marikana and corruption, says R2K

2018-02-15 00:19

Lizeka Tandwa

Former president Jacob Zuma (File, Gallo images/Getty images)

Former president Jacob Zuma (File, Gallo images/Getty images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The Right2Know (R2K) Campaign sheds no tears for the end of Jacob Zuma's presidency, it said in reaction to his resignation.

Zuma announced his resignation as president at a late-night media briefing at his office in the Union Buildings.

In a statement on its website, R2K said it shed tears of anger for the injustices that were done while his presidency lasted.

"We will remember him for the Secrecy Bill, Marikana and for his corruption," the organisation said.

"This Secrecy Bill would have been used to cover up the secret dealings of government institutions, and criminalise the work of journalists, whistleblowers and activists, who tried to bring information to the public. So great was the threat that it prompted the forming of a people's campaign, the Right2Know Campaign."

As part of his legacy, the organisation said it will also remember Zuma for the Marikana massacre.

"If Zuma had a shred of decency he would have resigned that very day. But instead he hung onto power for as long as possible, appointing a commission of inquiry to play for time, while he protected his allies and himself.

"Jacob Zuma's government committed murder and has never faced the consequences."

R2K said from the start of Zuma's term in office that his presidency has been a sustained attack on openness, transparency and the free flow of information.

"His legacy is a decline in the quality of democracy for ordinary people, and a ramp-up in secrecy, securitisation of the state, persecution of whistleblowers and abuses of power."

Read more on:    r2k  |  jacob zuma

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC welcomes Zuma's resignation

2018-02-15 00:03

Inside News24

 
/Video
Watch the moment Jacob Zuma resigned as SA president
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 21:13 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Mitchells Plain 16:21 PM
Road name: M7

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, February 14 2018-02-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 