#ZumaRecallMovies: Twitter has a laugh while we wait

Cape Town - South Africa is abuzz with talk of President Jacob Zuma's recall after the State of the Nation Address was cancelled on Tuesday afternoon.

Hours later, the ANC confirmed that the planned NEC meeting had been cancelled after a "constructive discussion" between President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Twitter was teeming with speculation on what the announcements meant for the future of the presidency, and quickly made light of the situation.

Here are some of the best #ZumaRecallMovies tweets:

Four Weddings and a Resignation.#ZumaRecallMovies — Mildly stable middle of the road genius (@madziva_eleanor) February 6, 2018

He's Just Not That Into Resigning #ZumaRecallMovies — Richard de Nooy (@RicharddeNooy) February 6, 2018

My Big Fat Gupta Wedding. #ZumaRecallMovies — Karen van Niekerk (@KarenVN) February 6, 2018

One hundred and one hundred and one Dalmatians #ZumaRecallMovies — Scribbly G (@Scribbly_G) February 6, 2018

Gone in 60 reshuffles #ZumaRecallMovies — Etienne Shardlow (@EttySh) February 6, 2018

The Fault in our SARS #ZumaRecallMovies — A girl has no name (@LoudMouthedChic) February 6, 2018