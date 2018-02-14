 

#ZumaResigns: I do not fear impeachment or no confidence vote, says Zuma

2018-02-14 23:41

Lizeka Tandw

Johannesburg - I don't fear a no confidence vote or impeachment, President Jacob Zuma said, announcing his resignation on Wednesday night. 

"I have therefore come to the decision to resign as president of the republic with immediate effect. While I disagree with the leadership, I have always been a loyal cadre." 

Zuma announced his resignation as state president in a late night media briefing at the Union Buildings. Speaking in Zulu, Zuma said that he was not a stubborn and that he was not "scared of stepping down", but simply wanted his rights to be respected. 

"I would like to say to our people, in humbling myself, it is important to let you know that I am not being stubborn. I am not scared of stepping down from the position of being the president. I did not join the movement because I wanted positions. I am asking for one thing, that I am asking that I exit in the right way, the way I entered."

Zuma insisted in most of his speech that he respected the Constitution. He said that he only wanted his exit to be based on the precepts of the Constitution and the law's of the country. 

Zuma said he was not scared of losing all the perks that come with the position of being the president, adding that he did not get into government for the benefits.

"They do not mean a thing to me. I want, only, the Constitution and my rights to be respected. If that happens, I will leave willingly and respectfully."

Zuma said he believed that he had lived up to the task given to him. "if there is a time, where I have wronged you, no one is perfect."

He thanked the ANC for nominating him to the position of president.

"I do take seriously and am grateful to the ANC that in the face of its revolutionary mission to ensure a better life for all, and the creation of non-racial South Africa."



