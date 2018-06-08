Zuma's money woes take centre stage at court appearance

Supporters gathered in Durban ahead of former president Jacob Zuma's court appearance on Friday. Watch. WATCH

Former president Jacob Zuma's financial woes took centre stage in the Durban High Court on Friday where Zuma made his second court appearance on corruption and racketeering charges.

Zuma was meant to submit an application to have the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) decision to prosecute him reviewed by his lawyer, Michael Hulley, who told the court that due to issues relating to legal costs, they were unable to do so at this time.

Hulley did however indicate to the court that Zuma still planned to pursue this at a later stage.

Judge Mjabuliseni Madondo postponed the matter to July 27 at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, as the Durban High Court would be under renovation at that time.

The embattled former president appeared in court on one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count of money laundering, and 12 counts of fraud relating to 783 payments he allegedly received in connection with the controversial arms deal.

Zuma appeared alongside Christine Guerrier, vice-president of dispute resolution and litigation for Thales, France.

'Charges against Zuma are just political'

The charges relate to the arms deal, formally known as the Strategic Defence Procurement Package. It was a multibillion-rand military acquisition project finalised in 1999.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Zuma supporters marched to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on Friday to support Zuma.

The supporters in full ANC gear, along with Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) members in uniform, marched from King Dinuzulu Park until they reached Margaret Mncadi Avenue (previously known as Victoria Embarkment). They then gathered outside the court while waiting for Zuma to address them after his court appearance.

Religious leaders from different churches and Black First Land First (BLF) leaders and members were also among those who marched in support of Zuma.

March organiser Bishop Timothy Ngcobo told News24 they supported Zuma because he was a champion of radical economic transformation.

"The charges against Zuma are just political. They are not genuine. They were dropped in 2005, why now?" he asked.

'He was fighting for us'

He said they supported Zuma because he also introduced free education in the country.

"They unfairly stopped him and cut his term of office. At the time they cut his term of office, he was fighting for us to get our land back," Ngcobo said.

He said they also wanted land.

"If the current ANC leadership doesn't give us land, we won't vote for them because it's land that we want," he said.

ANC paraphernalia was also on sale at the park. Hawkers came out in their numbers to sell ANC hats, T-shirts and jackets.

A hawker who was selling ANC regalia, Sindisiwe Khuzwayo, told News24 that she was there to support Zuma and also make money.

"Zuma fought for our freedom during the apartheid era and he was fighting for us to be economically free when he was the president, and they stopped him. We will forever support him," she said.