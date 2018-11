Treasury director general Dondo Mogajane told the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture that when Nhlanhla Nene was removed in 2015 as finance minister there was a reduction of about R378bn in market capitalisation on the JSE.

"Business confidence was at its lowest following Nene's removal," he told inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Friday.

At the time, Mogajane was the deputy director general for public finance at National Treasury.

"148 000 jobs were lost in terms of the model we ran. We saw a reduction of about R378bn in the JSE markets capitalisation. We also costed the impact of at least 1.1% of GDP by the end of that year 2017," he said.

"Can you in national treasury confirm the extent of business and associated revenue the Gupta owned entities received from government," evidence leader Vincent Maleka asked. "Can you model that revenue stream, especially in 2015?"



Mogajane said he would not be able to give the cost structures, but that he has already requested staff to model the expected cost and revenue.

"I have asked our chief procurement office together with our financial management office to model the cost and the revenue that would have been accrued to the Gupta empire ... I will certainly make it available to the commission."