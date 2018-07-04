Zuma's son died of lupus - family spokesperson

Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma,
died as a result of lupus, a family representative said on Wednesday.
"[He] departed on the 1st July 2018 from complications
of systematic lupus erythematosus, simply known as lupus," said family
spokesperson Linda Makatini in a statement.
Lupus disease causes chronic inflammation as an autoimmune
response to the body's own cells.
Health24: Lupus
The family said it would gather at home in Forest Town on
Wednesday night for prayers to remember Vusi Zuma - who was the youngest son of
Zuma and his late wife Kate Mantsho.
READ: So who are Zuma's 23 children?
A memorial service would be held on Thursday. This will only
be open to close friends and family.
The funeral service would then take place on Saturday at 09:00
at the Rhema Recreational Centre in Randburg. Vusi Zuma will be buried at West
Park Cemetery.