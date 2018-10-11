 

Zweli Mkhize sheds light on 'raid' at his Pietermaritzburg property

2018-10-11 19:04

Jenna Etheridge

Zweli Mkhize. (Pic: Gallo Images)

Zweli Mkhize. (Pic: Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday clarified that a task team investigating political killings visited his property in Pietermaritzburg, but never raided his home, as stated in some media reports. 

Mkhize said the "spot check" at his home in Willowfountain on September 28, while he and his wife were in Gauteng, related to the security guarding the property. 

"The gentleman from the unit, Lt Col Tsikelele advised me that they were conducting spot checks on the security company, checking their compliance and to verify that all firearms belonging to the company were properly registered," he said in a statement.

Tsikelele apparently told him that they did not need to come into the house and it was the security company owners who had led them to different sites where their guards were deployed.

The Witness reported that police had arrived in a convoy of around 10 vehicles and entered the home.

Mkhize said the team did not have a search warrant to search his house and had no intention to raid the house. Rather, they were processing compliance documents with guards at the gate.

Some guards were taken to the police station because they didn't have some of the required permits with them.

He said they were released from custody on October 1 without charges being laid against them.

"It must be emphasised that the police have never linked me or my family with any wrongdoing. There was also no raid or search of our house other than the collection of weapons and guards taken for processing in [the] police station," said Mkhize.

He said there were no injuries and property was not damaged.

"Furthermore, the police did not mention searching for or finding illegal weapons or any direct link with any of the weapons to illegal activities as it has been regrettably reported by some media houses."

Mkhize has asked the security company to keep him posted about developments to ensure they fully comply with legal requirements.

He said he supported the investigations to solve crime, political killings and eliminate all violence, especially in KwaZulu-Natal.

Read more on:    zweli mkhize

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Dali Mpofu on VBS: What, me worry?

40 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Woman uses child to steal cellphone from shopper's handbag
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Sir Lowry's Pass 19:00 PM
Road name: N2

Plattekloof 18:52 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, October 10 2018-10-10 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 