 

Zweli Mkhize urges disaster management centres to remain vigilant

2018-12-31 19:14

Pelane Phakgadi

Flooding in Pretoria. (Twitter)

Flooding in Pretoria. (Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Zweli Mkhize has called on all government departments, NGOs and the private sector, to lend a hand in managing disaster risks better.

This comes after the country experienced sporadic summer torrential rains in various provinces during the course of the year, resulting in flooding which caused injuries and infrastructure damage.

Some disasters led to fatalities.

READ: 4 people killed by lightning in Eastern Cape and Limpopo

"Drought conditions in other parts of the country have also created favourable conditions for devastating fires, while other provinces have experienced destructive windstorms," said the minister.

Mkhize said at least nine people had died in Limpopo and the Eastern Cape. Four perished in the Tzaneen and Sekhukhune areas of Limpopo due to fire and drowning, while at least five people died due to lightning strikes in Amathole and OR Tambo District Municipalities.

"Our hearts go out to the families who cannot rejoice and celebrate the festive season due to the loss of their loved ones. May their souls rest in peace," he said.

Mkhize also acknowledged the "dedication and tireless efforts demonstrated by the provincial and municipal disaster management teams, complemented by non–governmental organisations in responding to the needs of communities during these incidents". 

READ MORE: Sassa to take charge of disaster relief

"We also salute our search and rescue teams, emergency services, medical personnel, SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the law enforcement agencies and all other team members that continue to put people first as they perform their difficult tasks," Mkhize added.

Mkhize said that the Cogta's National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) would continue to monitor the situation countrywide.

Meanwhile, disaster management in the Western Cape is assessing the damage after a fire swept through the town of Wupperthal on Sunday.

Read more on:    sassa  |  cogta  |  cape town  |  weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tomorrow's weather: Heavy rain, flooding expected over the north and central parts of SA

2018-12-31 19:10

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
Footage shows OR Tambo Airport security 'accepting' cash bribe
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 10:31 AM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 10:29 AM
Road name: Kloof Nek Road

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 29 December Lottery draw 2018-12-29 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 