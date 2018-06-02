Family stops man from burning girlfriend's home, car

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after attempting to set his girlfriend's home and car alight in the Harare informal settlement, following an argument earlier in the week.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the incident had happened on Monday evening just after 20:30. He said there had been an argument between the couple and the man had left the premises.

Van Wyk said the man had returned later with five litres of petrol, which he promptly poured over the car and house.

READ: Man sets house on fire after catching girlfriend 'cheating'

He said a family member of the man's girlfriend had managed to stop him before he was able to ignite the petrol.

He said the man had subsequently been arrested on a charge of attempted arson.

