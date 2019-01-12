LIVE: Moses Mabhida Stadium fills up ahead of ANC manifesto launch
2019-01-12 08:14
The ANC launches its manifesto ahead of the national elections expected to take place in May.
tweeting live from Moses Mahbida Stadium in Durban.
Performances underway, ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe has already said hello to the growing crowd.
Ramaphosa putting up a fight as the ghost of Zuma lingers over the ANC
President Cyril Ramaphosa will try his best to drum up support for the ANC to not fall below the psychological threshold of 60% in the upcoming vote after the party suffered a bloody nose under the scandal-ridden presidency of Jacob Zuma, analysts say.
The ANC will launch its election campaign on Saturday ahead of polls in May that it is tipped to win despite recently falling support, internal divisions and a sluggish economy.
ICYMI: Mbeki to miss ANC manifesto launch
Former president Thabo Mbeki will not be attending the ANC's manifesto launch in Durban on Saturday, the ANC confirmed on Friday.
The party's secretary general Ace Magashule told reporters at a press conference on Friday that Mbeki had apologised for not being part of the launch.
Ramaphosa promises an ANC manifesto that will 'build a people's economy'
Great strides have been made in South Africa over the past two decades under the ANC's leadership.
This is part of the message President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver on Saturday when the party launches its election manifesto.
The ANC, which marked 107 years in existence this week, is hoping for a decisive win when the country votes in May.
RET Champions group vows to boo Ramaphosa at ANC manifesto launch
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule says he believes that party members will behave themselves when they descend upon Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium for the launch of the ANC's election manifesto this weekend.
"It's not supposed to happen. It's a wrong thing to do. Disciplined members of the ANC don't do that," he said.
WATCH: Ramaphosa tees off ahead of ANC's manifesto launch
President Cyril Ramaphosa enjoyed a few rounds of golf on Friday ahead of the ANC's birthday celebrations and manifesto launch in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
Ramaphosa played alongside paired players at the Mount Edgecombe Country Club Estate in Durban on Friday morning.