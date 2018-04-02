 

LIVE: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has died

Struggle veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has died at the age of 81, her family confirmed in a statement on Monday.

17:14
Netcare says it was an honour to be able to care for the icon of the nation, also pays its tribute.
17:13
17:13
17:10
17:09
Mantashe: She was the one who would be telling us what is right and what is wrong, we will be missing that.
17:08
ANC chair Gwede Mantashe takes to the podium. He says President Cyril Ramaphosa will be visiting the family this evening.
17:07
Radebe calls on people to celebrate the "remarkable life" of Madikizela-Mandela. 
17:06
Radebe counting the numerous sacrifices mama Madikizela-Mandela made in the struggle for liberation. "As the ANC, we dip our revolutionary banner in salute of this icon of the revolution."
17:05
Radebe: She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of this morning. He says she was surrounded by her loved ones when she passed.
17:04
Jeff Radebe at the press conference at Netcare Milpark: "It is with profound sadness that we announce to the public the passing of mama Winnie-Mandela."
17:01
16:58
16:49
16:49
16:46

'Mother of the nation' Madikizela-Mandela was a law unto herself

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who first emerged as the dignified anti-apartheid struggle figure and then came to represent the liberation movement’s worst excesses, has died at the age of 81 after a long illness.

As the then wife of the idolised Nelson Mandela, the imprisoned African National Congress (ANC) leader, she was readily seen as a champion of the oppressed.

It was a role she was encouraged to play.
16:41

Mandela family Media statement

It is with profound sadness that we inform the public that Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away at the Netcare Milpark Hospital, Johannesburg, South Africa on Monday the 2nd of April 2018.

She died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones. Mrs Madikizela-Mandela was one of the greatest icons of the struggle against Apartheid.

She fought valiantly against the Apartheid state and sacrificed her life for the freedom of the country. Her activism and resistance to Apartheid landed her in jail on numerous occasions, eventually causing her banishment to the small town of Brandfort in the then Orange Free State.

She kept the memory of her imprisoned husband Nelson Mandela alive during his years on Robben Island and helped give the Struggle for justice in South Africa one its most recognisable faces.

She dedicated most of her adult life to the cause of the people and for this was known far and wide as the Mother Of The Nation.

The Mandela family are deeply grateful for the gift of her life and even as our hearts break at her passing, we urge all those who loved her to celebrate this most remarkable woman.

The family will release details of the memorial and funeral services once these have been finalised.
