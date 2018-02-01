'All I wanted was justice' - Mother of church protester

News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

01 February, 01:21 PM

The mother of the young women who protested against sexual harassment at the Methodist City Mission Church in Pretoria, says she was willing to do whatever it took to have the accused steward removed. Watch.

Yena Mntwelizwe has also pleaded with other parents to stand up for their children. "If something is wrong, stand for the truth," she said.

"Whether it is done in church or not, it must stop".

Efforts to get an interview with a church representative were unsuccessful.

