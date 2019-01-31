Allegations of abuse at SA consulate in Munich after video appears to show employee attempting suicide

Isaac Rondganger assists an employee who tried to take her own life allegedly at the SA Consulate offices in Munich. (Screengrab)

Three former employees at the South African consulate in Munich, Germany, have told News24 of the ill treatment they received at the hands of South African staffers between 2015 and 2017.

One incident culminated in Bosnian national Sherifa Fific attempting to take her life by jumping out of a bathroom window in October 2016 – footage of which is circulating online.

Fific told News24 she attempted suicide when she was dismissed for taking medical leave after working at the consulate for 12 years.

Fellow consulate employee Isaac Rondganger witnessed the incident and can be seen trying to restrain Fific in the video.

Rondganger resigned in December 2016.

'Tears, sleepless nights'

In an email to Consul General George Monyemangene, dated May 2017, Rondganger describes the tense conditions under which he worked.

"I can safely say that my time at the consulate is the worst employment period I have experienced in the South African government thanks to you," the email reads.

"You should be ashamed of yourself for the amount of tears, sleepless nights, stress, uncertainty, fear and anger you have caused," the former employee wrote.

Wrongful dismissal

Ruth Majozi – another aggrieved former employee – won a case of wrongful dismissal against the consulate in January 2016.

Majozi’s employment as an administration clerk was terminated five months after Monyemangene’s appointment.

According to Majozi, Monyemangene had alleged that she did not have the correct papers to work and fired her for permit non-compliance.

The Munich Labour Court ruled in Majozi’s favour. "The immigration office confirms that the person concerned [Majozi] has an unlimited permit to take up employment," a 2015 email from the local district reads.

Majozi was awarded compensation.

Dirco investigating

Monyemangene would not comment on the allegations and directed questions to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).

Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya told News24 that the department had received complaints from the Munich office.

Mabaya confirmed the department was aware of the video, and that it formed a part of an investigation into the grievances.

"We have received complaints and the minister [Lindiwe Sisulu] is attending to the matter," he told News24.

*Fific and Rondganger, who both appear in the video, have provided News24 with permission to publish the video without obscuring their identities.