WATCH: 'Don't ask me about Day Zero,' says the man in charge of CT's water crisis

26 January, 03:09 PM

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson has taken charge of Cape Town's water crisis, but seemed stumped on Thursday when News24's Aletta Harrison asked him questions about 'Day Zero'. Watch.

On Monday Neilson annouced that 'Day Zero' in Cape Town will be brought forward by nine days to April 12, due to a drop in dam levels.

Neilson is the City of Cape Town's go-to man on the protracted drought, after a council vote last week limited Mayor Patricia de Lille's powers to handle the situation.

