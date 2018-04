From the archives: Remembering Winnie Mandela's sense of humour

05 April, 02:50 PM

As the world mourns the passing of Mam' Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, here's a clip from her 80th birthday celebration. Watch.



She was speaking at the Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town, in September 2016.



Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday at the age of 81 after a long illness.

