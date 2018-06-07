'It was a cold blooded murder': Watch the moment Henri van Breda is sentenced

07 June, 01:15 PM

Axe murderer Henri van Breda was sentenced to three life sentences on Thursday for killing three of his family members, 15 years for the attempted murder of his sister and one year for obstructing the course of justice.

The sentences will run concurrently.

"These attacks display a high level of innate cruelty and an almost unprecedented disregard for the welfare of one's own family, one's parents and siblings," Judge Siraj Desai said.

"Each murderous attack upon a family member constitutes a very serious crime, warranting the severest penalty possible."

Watch the moment he handed down the sentence.