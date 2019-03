A decade is a long time.

Now, imagine losing more than a decade.

Thats what happened to Njabulo, Boswell, Bridgette and Thembekile.

In this special report from News24 and the Wits Justice Project, we tell the stories of people who were wrongfully convicted.

We explore the human cost of when justice is denied.

Justice Denied, Episode 1: 13 years for a rape he didn't commit One summer evening in 2002, Njabulo's life changed in ways he could not have imagined. He was accused of rape and found guilty of a crime he did not commit. Njabulo would spend 13 years behind bard, protesting his innocence.

Imagine spending 13 long years behind bars, for a murder you did not commit. Boswell Mhlongo doesn't need to imagine... this living nightmare was his life. Boswell was accused of killing a policeman in 2000 and sentenced to life imprisonment.